Fossil shows off nextgen tech products

Fossil Group (FOSL -2.9% ) announces proprietary nextgen touchscreen smartwatch technology and the latest evolution in hybrid smartwatches through the Wear OS by Google platform.

The company also says it's leading the industry on Wear OS by Google by enabling tethered phone calls for iPhone users

Fossil says the nextgen smartwatches will be available starting today from Fossil brand and this fall/holiday season from three other to-be-named Fossil Group brands.

Fossil trades lower today with its peers off negative U.S.-China trade news.

Source: Press Release