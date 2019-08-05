Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) gets a Buy start at Jefferies, citing short-term benefits from season trends.
Key quote: "Strong cash cow marketplace model with huge potential In FY20, we estimate Alibaba revenue to grow 35% YoY to RMB510bn, within which its core marketplace grows 26% YoY to RMB262bn (51% of total revenue)."
The firm expects paid click growth driven by an improving conversion rate and a paying merchant increase.
Alibaba shares are down 3.4% to $155.51 as the lower yuan and US-China trade tensions weigh on the region and tech sector.
