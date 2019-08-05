Chesapeake Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 vs. $0.15 in 2Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (-48.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, chk has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.