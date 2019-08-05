Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.42 (-0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.8B (+11.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, regn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward.