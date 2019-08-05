Bausch Health Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)BHCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.15B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, bhc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.