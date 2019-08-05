Mallinckrodt Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.08 (+16.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $817.55M (+29.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mnk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.