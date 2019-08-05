Stocks hover near session lows after yuan swoons

Stocks appear to level out for now after a sharp drop at the open as China lets the yuan fall to its weakest level in more than 10 years.
The Nasdaq slumps 2.9% compared with its 3.0% decline earlier; the S&P 500 falls 2.2% vs. 2.4% earlier; and the Dow, down 2.2%, had declined as much as 2.3%.
Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 2.3% closing at its lowest level since May; FTSE 100 slid 2.5% and Germany's DAX sank 1.8%.
Investors turned to safer assets; Treasurys rallied with the 10-year note yield falling 7 basis points to 1.775%; gold advances 1.0% to $1,472.40 per ounce.
Of the S&P 500 industry sectors, the biggest decliners are IT (-2.9%), communications services (-2.4%), and consumer discretionary (-2.2%); the sectors faring the best, on a relative basis are utilities (roughly flat) and materials (-1.0%).
Dollar Index slides 0.5% to 97.61.
