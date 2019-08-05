Pitney Bowes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-34.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $861.66M (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pbi has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.