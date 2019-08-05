Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.76B (+2.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DUK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.