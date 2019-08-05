Dean Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETDean Foods Company (DF)DFBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 vs. $0.16 in 2Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.88B (-3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, df has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.