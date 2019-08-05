INmune Bio announces encouraging data on candidate INB03

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap INmune Bio (INMB -1.4% ) is holding its own against the broad market selloff after announcing preliminary data from a Phase 1 open-label, escalating dose study evaluating INB03, a second-generation soluble tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor, in patients with solid tumors. The results were presented at Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit in Boston.

Interim results are from six participants who had received an average of three prior lines of therapy. The safety profile was favorable, but all patients apparently discontinued treatment due to cancer progression. The trough concentration level of INB03 was achieved in all three patients in the 1.0 mg/kg arm. The inflammatory cytokine IL-6, a biomarker of soluble TNF function, dropped by more than 50% in half of treated patients, suggesting a pharmacodynamic effect.

Development is ongoing.