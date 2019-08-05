TransDigm Group Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETTransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)TDGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.32 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (+61.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, tdg has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.