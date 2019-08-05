Blue Apron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)APRNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.08 (-535.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $138.13M (-23.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, aprn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.