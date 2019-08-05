Intrepid Potash Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $55.67M (+18.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ipi has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.