Aircastle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETAircastle Limited (AYR)AYRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $212.47M (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ayr has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.