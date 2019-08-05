C&J Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
- C&J Energy (NYSE:CJ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-113.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $535.43M (-12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, cj has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.