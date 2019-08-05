Contura wins auction for three Blackjewel coal assets

Contura Energy (CTRA -2.1% ) reportedly has made a successful bid at an auction for the assets of three coal mines owned by bankrupt Blackjewel, including two of the top U.S. producers.

CTRA's $33.75M bid was an increase from its original $20.6M offer as the stalking horse bidder for the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Wyoming and Pax Surface mine in West Virginia.

It is not clear how many mines would reopen and potentially enable hundreds of idled miners to return to work.

The auction occurred after miners who said they had not been paid by Blackjewel recently blocked the train transport of coal near Cumberland, Ky.