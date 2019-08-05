Boise Cascade +6% post Q2 mixed results

Boise Cascade (BCC +6.6% ) reported Q2 net sales of $1.23B, a decrease of 12.8% Y/Y; and net income of $27.72M (-34% Y/Y).

Segment sales: Wood Products $334.26M (-21% Y/Y); and Building Materials Distribution $1.09B (-10% Y/Y).

Q2 Operating margin declined by 160 bps to 3.7%.

Segment income as percentage of sales: Wood Products 5.7% down by 292 bp s ; and Building Materials Distribution 3.1% down by 85 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was $64.54M (-25% Y/Y); Segment EBITDA: Wood Products $33M (-41% Y/Y); and Building Materials Distribution $38.83M (-25% Y/Y).

Average Net Selling Prices for LVL +2% Y/Y; I-joists +5% Y/Y; and Plywood -28% Y/Y. Sales Volumes LVL -5% Y/Y; I-joists -11% Y/Y; and Plywood -7% Y/Y.

Net cash provided by operations YTD was $66.85M compared to $88.34M a year ago.

Company expects to experience slower demand growth for the products we manufacture and distribute in 2019. For BMD segment, comapny anticipate that commodity products pricing in the third quarter of 2019 will remain at low absolute levels compared to historical levels and Wood Products year-over-year financial comparisons to be negative in the third quarter of 2019.

