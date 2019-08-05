SeaWorld Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)SEASBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+111.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $411.54M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, seas has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.