Discovery A Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Discovery A (NASDAQ:DISCA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+50% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (+1.4% Y/Y)

Over the last 2 years, disca has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward.