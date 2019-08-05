Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, zts has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.