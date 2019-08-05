Wynn Resorts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (-9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wynn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.