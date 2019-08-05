Oasis Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-70.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $406.63M (-18.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oas has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.