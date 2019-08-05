SolarEdge Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $315.53M (+38.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sedg has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.