Halozyme Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.94M (+22.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, halo has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.