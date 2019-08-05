Vonage Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $291.52M (+12.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vg has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.