Planet Fitness Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.91M (+19.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, plnt has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward.