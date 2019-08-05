LGI Homes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (-14.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $465.07M (+10.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, lgih has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.