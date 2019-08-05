FleetCor Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.80 (+8.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $633.95M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, flt has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.