Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.16 (-34.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.24M (+41.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALNY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.