US Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)USFDBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+10.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.36B (+3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, usfd has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.