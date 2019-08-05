Enanta Pharma Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ:ENTA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-72.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $46.98M (+6.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, enta has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.