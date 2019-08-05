Retrophin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.01M (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rtrx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.