Ocwen Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 (-31.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $288M (+13.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, OCN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.