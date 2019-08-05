KAR Auction Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-54.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $692.14M (-27.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kar has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.