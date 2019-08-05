Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.74 (-7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.4B (+40.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dis has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward.