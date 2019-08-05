Taronis Tech gains on Latin American expansion deal
Aug. 05, 2019
- Taronis Technologies (TRNX +5.7%) subsidiary Taronis Fuels says it entered into a $14M MoU with a local partner to form a new joint venture for the exclusive production, marketing and sale of MagneGas in El Salvador.
- TRNX and the JV partner say they have launched discussions to expand their relationship into other Latin American countries including Panama, Guatemala and Colombia.
- Taronis Fuels, which is expected to be spun out of TRNX at the beginning of September, will own 90% of the JV.