Fidelity National Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)FISBy: SA News Team
- Fidelity National (NYSE:FIS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (+43.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.11B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.