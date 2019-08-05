Hi-Crush Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-109.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $174.48M (-29.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hcr has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.