Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.57 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $507.23M (+1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jazz has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.