Inseego Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.11M (+8.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, insg has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.