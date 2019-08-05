Noodles & Company Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $117.72M (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ndls has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.