Southwestern Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $851.21M (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SWN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.