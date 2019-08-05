Varex Imaging Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $189.42M (-0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vrex has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.