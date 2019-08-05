SailPoint Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-266.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.43M (+10.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, sail has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.