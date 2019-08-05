Match Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $489.16M (+16.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTCH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 1 downward.