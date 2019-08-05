workiva Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

workiva (NYSE:WK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $68.96M (+16.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.