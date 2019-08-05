Falcon Minerals down 14% post Q2 earnings miss
- Falcon Minerals (FLMN -13.8%) reported Q2 net production declined ~32% Y/Y to 4,825 boe/d as higher than average NRI well was taken offline for a portion of the period.
- Net realized price for crude oil was $63.84/bbl, down 4%, and realized price for natural gas and natural gas liquids declined 10% & 18.5% to $2.52/Mcf and $17.45/bbl respectively.
- Cash operating costs were $8.61/boe.
- The company ended quarter with $36.5M of borrowings on its revolving credit facility, and $2.9M of cash on hand; net debt-to-LTM EBITDA ratio was 0.46x.
- For 2H 2019, forecasts average production guidance of 5,000 – 5,500 boe/d; guidance excludes recently spud Hooks Ranch wells
