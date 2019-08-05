Weight Watchers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Weight Watchers (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-35.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $376.11M (-8.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.