New Relic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-46.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $139.73M (+29.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NEWR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.